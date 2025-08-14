Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 2.2% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $1,085,600,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18,402.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,824,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,647,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,645 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,959,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $318,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $190.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $195.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.09.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

