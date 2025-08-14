National Pension Service Acquires 55,362 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.25% of Norfolk Southern worth $132,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Baird R W raised shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $282.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $288.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

