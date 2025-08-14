Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Corning stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $877,026.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,520.48. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,484 shares of company stock worth $12,813,804. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

