MSH Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,225 Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of D opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

