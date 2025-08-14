Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.2419 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

