Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 96,220 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 218,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shell Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $74.18. The company has a market capitalization of $214.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

