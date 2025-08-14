Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,919 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $57,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2%

D opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.07%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

