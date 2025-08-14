TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $65,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $801,101,000 after acquiring an additional 592,072 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,884,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $555,303,000 after acquiring an additional 516,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,224,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,739,000 after acquiring an additional 610,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.0%

TEL stock opened at $206.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.97 and its 200 day moving average is $158.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $212.76.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.55.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. The trade was a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

