Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,039,000 after acquiring an additional 468,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,605,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,662,000 after acquiring an additional 286,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of MTB opened at $193.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.98.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total value of $252,181.96. Following the sale, the director owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,899.88. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

