Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 527.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 target price (up from $850.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $949.48 on Thursday. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $952.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $897.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $777.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

