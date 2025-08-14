The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of PGR opened at $249.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $226.52 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.06.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $795,324.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,387.48. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $552,814.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,949,064.08. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,348 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

