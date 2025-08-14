Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Grows Position in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 4.1% during the first quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 2.8% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Price Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.22 and its 200 day moving average is $198.22. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $237.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Madison Square Garden from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.60.

About Madison Square Garden

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

