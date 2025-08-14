OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,701 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 25.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Stock Up 1.4%

BPOP stock opened at $118.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.23 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.63.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $800.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.38 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

