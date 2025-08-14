OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 91,924 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 6.4% of OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after buying an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after acquiring an additional 536,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,538,000 after purchasing an additional 438,475 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,566,000 after purchasing an additional 211,246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

