OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Invests $468,000 in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,324.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,190.94. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $946.69 and a 52-week high of $1,521.01.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $376,227.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,588.55. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. This trade represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,288.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.