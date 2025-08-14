OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. HDFC Bank accounts for 1.1% of OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.3%

HDB stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $79.61.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

