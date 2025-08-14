Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Governors Lane LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,949,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8%

ICE stock opened at $181.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.08. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total transaction of $26,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,667,570.10. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,913 shares of company stock worth $40,671,107. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.