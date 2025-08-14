East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780,410 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $98,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 888,314 shares in the company, valued at $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

