Sei Investments Co. Has $37.89 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $37,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $875,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $93.92 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $121.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

