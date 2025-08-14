Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oklo’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:OKLO)

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oklo in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oklo’s current full-year earnings is ($8.20) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Oklo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Oklo Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.07 and a beta of 0.60. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $85.35.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,929,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,646,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oklo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,770,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oklo by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,906,000 after buying an additional 1,488,482 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Oklo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 964,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Oklo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 807,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,801,409.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $2,742,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

