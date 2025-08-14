Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,976 Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Hubbell by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $444.12 on Thursday. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.53.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

