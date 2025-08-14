StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) versus Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Financial Analysis

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conrad Industries and StandardAero”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conrad Industries $303.41 million 0.32 $11.23 million ($0.34) -57.35 StandardAero $5.44 billion 1.73 $10.97 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Conrad Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StandardAero.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Conrad Industries and StandardAero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 StandardAero 0 3 5 1 2.78

StandardAero has a consensus target price of $34.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 23.28%. Given StandardAero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StandardAero is more favorable than Conrad Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Conrad Industries and StandardAero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conrad Industries 4.28% 16.87% 9.38% StandardAero N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of StandardAero shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

