Sei Investments Co. Purchases 7,825 Shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of Agree Realty worth $32,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 1,036.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,171,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,759,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,315,000 after purchasing an additional 718,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 707,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after purchasing an additional 594,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,070,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,448,000 after purchasing an additional 589,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,535.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,688.10. This represents a 33.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.74%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.