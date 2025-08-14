Robotti Robert Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Robotti Robert reduced its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 288,355 shares during the period. TechnipFMC accounts for 1.3% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 27.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:FTI opened at $35.04 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

