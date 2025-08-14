Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $6.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.58. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.25 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $442.21 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $453.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,294,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

