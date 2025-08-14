Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Acquired by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 304.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $16,615,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $373.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of -1.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.63 and a 12-month high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1357.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDGL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective (up previously from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.71.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 129,172 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.24, for a total value of $47,824,641.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 187,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,295,599.36. The trade was a 40.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Taub sold 43,263 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $15,388,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 461,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,988,740.36. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,820 shares of company stock valued at $102,281,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

