Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 2,361 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $25,262.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,217,663 shares in the company, valued at $55,828,994.10. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, August 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 22,139 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $233,345.06.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,068 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $122,610.88.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,432 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $125,438.88.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,639 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $140,545.68.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,861 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $135,096.79.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,753 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $54,326.79.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,747 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $225,115.80.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,527 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $100,509.85.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,973 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $159,462.45.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,204 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $87,782.80.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EverCommerce stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -90.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 328.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,712 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the second quarter worth $5,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 535,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EVCM. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EVCM

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.