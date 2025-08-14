Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 2,361 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $25,262.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,217,663 shares in the company, valued at $55,828,994.10. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 22,139 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $233,345.06.
- On Wednesday, August 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,068 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $122,610.88.
- On Tuesday, August 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,432 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $125,438.88.
- On Wednesday, July 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,639 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $140,545.68.
- On Tuesday, July 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,861 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $135,096.79.
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,753 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $54,326.79.
- On Tuesday, July 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,747 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $225,115.80.
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,527 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $100,509.85.
- On Tuesday, July 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,973 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $159,462.45.
- On Wednesday, July 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,204 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $87,782.80.
EverCommerce Stock Performance
EverCommerce stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -90.41 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 328.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,712 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the second quarter worth $5,039,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 110,183 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in EverCommerce by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 535,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on EVCM. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
