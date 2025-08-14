Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Cuts Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,557 shares of company stock worth $28,037,479. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $519.63.

Linde Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $475.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

