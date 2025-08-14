John Paulson Acquires 86,409 Shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Director John Paulson purchased 86,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $610,047.54. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,034,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,405,342.06. This represents a 0.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Paulson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, John Paulson acquired 1,156,640 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $7,957,683.20.

On Monday, August 11th, John Paulson bought 2,000,000 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,700,000.00.

On Friday, June 13th, John Paulson purchased 3,564,059 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $21,170,510.46.

On Thursday, June 12th, John Paulson purchased 1,005,376 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $5,499,406.72.

On Wednesday, June 11th, John Paulson purchased 1,029,098 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $5,392,473.52.

On Tuesday, June 10th, John Paulson purchased 754,134 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $3,808,376.70.

Bausch Health Cos Stock Performance

Shares of BHC opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Cos ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Bausch Health Cos had a negative return on equity of 852.36% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 1,246.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 231,781 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Cos by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bausch Health Cos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Bausch Health Cos from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Bausch Health Cos Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

