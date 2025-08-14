John Paulson Acquires 86,409 Shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Director John Paulson purchased 86,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $610,047.54. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,034,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,405,342.06. This represents a 0.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
John Paulson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 12th, John Paulson acquired 1,156,640 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $7,957,683.20.
- On Monday, August 11th, John Paulson bought 2,000,000 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,700,000.00.
- On Friday, June 13th, John Paulson purchased 3,564,059 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $21,170,510.46.
- On Thursday, June 12th, John Paulson purchased 1,005,376 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $5,499,406.72.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, John Paulson purchased 1,029,098 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $5,392,473.52.
- On Tuesday, June 10th, John Paulson purchased 754,134 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $3,808,376.70.
Bausch Health Cos Stock Performance
Shares of BHC opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.85.
Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Cos
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 1,246.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 231,781 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Cos by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bausch Health Cos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Bausch Health Cos from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.
Bausch Health Cos Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
