Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 760,888 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kinder Morgan worth $122,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 83,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,600. The trade was a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock worth $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

