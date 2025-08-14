MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CFO Douglas J. Swirsky Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas J. Swirsky bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 161,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,736.19. The trade was a 44.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MaxCyte Stock Performance
Shares of MXCT stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 125.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on MXCT. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered MaxCyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens began coverage on MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
