MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CFO Douglas J. Swirsky Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas J. Swirsky bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 161,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,736.19. The trade was a 44.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 125.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXCT. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered MaxCyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens began coverage on MaxCyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

