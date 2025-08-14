Richard Douglas Acquires 80,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director Richard Douglas purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 230,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,502.03. The trade was a 53.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MaxCyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ MXCT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.23.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 125.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
