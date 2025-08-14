Richard Douglas Acquires 80,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director Richard Douglas purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 230,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,502.03. The trade was a 53.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.23.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 125.22%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MXCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MaxCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair cut shares of MaxCyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

