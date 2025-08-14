Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in XPO during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in XPO by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in XPO by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

XPO Stock Up 3.0%

XPO stock opened at $130.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.97.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.