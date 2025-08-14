Barney Harford Sells 9,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) Director Barney Harford sold 9,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $879,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,800. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barney Harford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of United Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,424,544.69.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.3%

United Airlines stock opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average is $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 73.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in United Airlines by 40.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 594,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 170,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in United Airlines by 511.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 530,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after acquiring an additional 443,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

