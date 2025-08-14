Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 371,118 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Humana were worth $192,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $282.15 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $382.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.05.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.62.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

