Holderness Investments Co. Takes Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

