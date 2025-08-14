Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $18.87 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Welltower stock opened at $163.08 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.18 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.06. The company has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 167.23%.

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

