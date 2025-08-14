Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 1,273 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $419.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

