Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2,001.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $419.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $174.76.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

