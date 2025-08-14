Robotti Robert Sells 64,316 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Robotti Robert cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,316 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 3.7% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $18,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 87.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 105.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 824.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.