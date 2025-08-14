Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,602 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,951,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,275,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 279,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 173,268 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 77,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $9.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

