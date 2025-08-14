Finley Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Finley Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAXJ. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 279.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 4,689,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,975 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,660,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 640.7% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 41,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 35,829 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of AAXJ opened at $87.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5599 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

