Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $861.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $737.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $659.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,939 shares in the company, valued at $32,954,250. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $830.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,320. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,199 shares of company stock worth $38,115,220 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

