Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.87.

McDonald’s stock opened at $304.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $268.50 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.03 and a 200-day moving average of $304.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

