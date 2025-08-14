Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 6,802 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $288.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.92 and a 52-week high of $293.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.61.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 22.29%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.83.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,835. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

