Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 114,908 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,908 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $76,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $419.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

