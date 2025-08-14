Finley Financial LLC Buys 300 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Finley Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

AIA opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $880.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $87.26.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

