Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $895,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 0.4%

Tesla stock opened at $339.38 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.75 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 602,724 shares of company stock valued at $214,176,831. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

