iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6,570.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 246,442 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $26,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 249,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,571,000 after buying an additional 133,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUB opened at $104.22 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

