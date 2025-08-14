Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Position Boosted by Long Island Wealth Management Inc.

Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Long Island Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOCT. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth about $1,703,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.4% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 381.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 60.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of IOCT opened at $33.49 on Thursday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $33.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $132.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

